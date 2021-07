DOZENS OF VEHICLES ROLL IN FOR 48TH BILL DIAMOND SHOW & SHINE

DOZENS OF ANTIQUE AND CLASSIC MOTOR VEHICLES MADE THEIR WAY TO THE CITY’S RIVERFRONT ON SUNDAY.

THE WEATHER WAS PERFECT FOR THE 48TH ANNUAL BILL DIAMOND CAR SHOW PRESENTED BY THE SIOUX CITY MUSEUM AND HISTORICAL ASSOCIATION AT THE SERGEANT FLOYD RIVERBOAT MUSEUM.

CITY MUSEUM DIRECTOR STEVE HANSEN SAYS IT WAS ONE OF THE LARGEST TURNOUTS IN SHOW HISTORY:

THERE WERE OVER A CENTURY’S WORTH OF CARS AND TRUCKS ON DISPLAY:

EACH ENTRANT RECEIVED A DASHBOARD PLAQUE AND AS KSCJ CLASSIC CAR CALENDAR AT THE SHOW AND SHINE EVENT.