ANOTHER STAFF MEMBER ASSAULTED AT ANAMOSA PRISON

THERE’S BEEN ANOTHER ASSAULT AGAINST A STAFF MEMBER AT THE ANAMOSA STATE PENITENTIARY IN IOWA.

A CORRECTIONAL OFFICER WAS ASSAULTED BY AN INMATE FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

PRISON OFFICIALS SAY AN INMATE BEGAN BEATING AN OFFICER WHO WAS SUPERVISING INMATES.

THE OFFICER USED PEPPER SPRAY AND DEFENSIVE TECHNIQUES.

WHEN ADDITIONAL STAFF ARRIVED, THE INMATE COMPLIED WITH DIRECTIVES IN BEING RESTRAINED.

THE OFFICER HAS BEEN TREATED AND RELEASED FROM THE HOSPITAL AND HAS RETURNED TO WORK.

THE INMATE WAS NOT INJURED AND THE INCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.