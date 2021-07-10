Matt Pobereyko Going to the Marlins

Kansas City, KS (July 10, 2021) – The Sioux City Explorers have transferred the contract of pitcher Matt Pobereyko to the Miami Marlins.

Pobereyko leaves the American Association leading the league in saves with 14 in 21 games pitched this season. Over 24.1 innings of work he has an ERA of 2.21 and has struck out 37 and walked only four.

The Indiana native was named the American Association Rawlings Pitcher of the Month for June. Pobereyko appeared in twelve games in June compiling a 1.20 ERA with 23 strikeouts and only two walks with opponents hitting just .137 off him. He led the league in saves in that time with eight, with the next closest total being five. He became the first reliever to win the league’s pitcher of the month award since former Explorer Rob Wort did in August of 2015.

The right hander is currently in his sixth season of professional baseball and was in his second with Sioux City. In 2019 with the X’s, the right hander led the league in appearances with 47 and tied the Sioux City single season franchise record with 24 saves and earned a spot on the South Division All-Star team.

He now becomes the fifth Sioux City Explorer this season who has had their contract transferred to a major league club and becomes the 28th Explorer since the end of the 2015 season.