UNITYPOINT WON’T MANDATE EMPLOYEE VACCINATIONS

UNITYPOINT ST. LUKE’S HOSPITAL OF SIOUX CITY SAYS THEY ARE NOT MANDATING THAT THEIR EMPLOYEES BE VACCINATED FOR COVID-19.

THE HOSPITAL RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING IN PART “AT UNITYPOINT HEALTH, THE HEALTH AND SAFETY OF OUR PATIENTS, COMMUNITIES AND TEAM MEMBERS IS AT THE CENTER OF EVERYTHING WE DO.

AS A HEALTH CARE SYSTEM, IT’S OUR POLICY TO STRONGLY ENCOURAGE BUT NOT REQUIRE TEAM MEMBERS TO RECEIVE THE COVID-19 VACCINE.

WHILE COVID-19 VACCINES ARE UNDER EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION, WE WILL NOT MANDATE IT.

IF AND WHEN THE COVID-19 VACCINES OBTAIN FDA APPROVAL, AS WITH ALL DEVELOPMENTS, OUR LEADERSHIP WILL RE-EVALUATE AT THAT TIME.” END QUOTE.