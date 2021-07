REYNOLDS REQUESTS PANDEMIC FUNDS FOR IOWA TOWNS & CITIES

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS IS REQUESTING 222 MILLION DOLLARS IN PANDEMIC RELIEF FROM THE AMERICAN RESCUE PACKAGE THAT WILL ALLOW 930 CITY GOVERNMENTS TO ACCESS FEDERAL FUNDING.

THE FUNDING IS AVAILABLE STARTING TODAY (FRIDAY) WITH 111 MILLION DOLLARS AVAILABLE THIS FISCAL YEAR AND AN ADDITIONAL 111 MILLION DOLLARS AVAILABLE IN THE NEXT FISCAL YEAR.

CITIES HAVE 30 DAYS TO SUBMIT PAPERWORK TO THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF MANAGEMENT TO RECEIVE THESE FEDERAL FUNDS.

CITIES WILL ALSO HAVE COMPLETE JURISDICTION OVER HOW THIS MONEY IS SPENT FOLLOWING COMPLIANCE WITH FEDERAL GUIDANCE AND PARAMETERS.