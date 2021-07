RAILROAD MUSEUM DEDICATES CARGILL PASSENGER STATION

SIOUX CITY’S RAILROAD MUSEUM DEDICATED A NEW PASSENGER LOADING STATION PLATFORM AT THEIR FACILITY ON SIOUX RIVER ROAD.

THE CARGILL STATION WILL BE THE PASSENGER STATION FOR THE SIOUX CITY & DAKOTA GRAND SCALE RAILROAD THAT TRANSPORTS MUSEUM ATTENDEES ON A SIGHTSEEING TOUR AROUND THE MUSEUM GROUNDS

CARGILL FACILITY MANAGER CHRIS OSBORN SAYS THE RAILROAD HAS BEEN IMPORTANT TO BOTH THE CITY AND HIS COMPANY’S HISTORY:

MUSEUM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR MATT MERK SAYS IT WAS IMPORTANT TO HAVE THE STATION AND TRAIN A-D-A ACCESSIBLE:

MERK SAYS CARGILL IS ALSO HELPING WITH TWO OTHER RAILROAD MUSEUM PROJECTS:

THE OTHER PROJECT IS A RAILROAD SAFETY EXHIBIT AND THEATER IN THE BLACKSMITH’S SHOP BUILDING WHICH WILL HAVE A FULL SIZE DIESEL LOCOMOTIVE CAB GIVING VIEWERS A LOOK AT AN ENGINEERS VIEW OF WHEN VEHICLES TRY TO RACE THROUGH A RAIL CROSSING AHEAD OF A TRAIN.

REPRESENTATIVES FROM CARGILL JOINED THE SIOUX CITY CHAMBER OF

COMMERCE AMBASSADORS AND THE SIOUX CITY RAILROAD MUSEUM FOR A RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY TO CELEBRATE THE GRAND OPENING.