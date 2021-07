NEBRASKA LAWMAKERS TO CONVENE IN SPECIAL SESSION THIS FALL

STATE LAWMAKERS IN NEBRASKA WILL BE CALLED BACK TO LINCOLN FOR A SPECIAL LEGISLATIVE SESSION IN SEPTEMBER.

UNICAMERAL SPEAKER MIKE HILGERS IS CONVENING THE SESSION TO TACKLE THE ONCE-IN-A-DECADE ISSUE OF POLITICAL REDISTRICTING.

THAT’S BECAUSE OF THE RECENT RELEASE OF THE NEW U.S. CENSUS.

LEGISLATORS ARE BEING ASKED TO BLOCK OFF THE LAST TWO WEEKS OF SEPTEMBER FOR THAT SESSION.