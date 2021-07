RIVER-CADE EVENTS ANNOUNCED

A BUSY SUMMER OF EVENTS IS PLANNED FOR THE 58TH ANNUAL RIVER-CADE CELEBRATION.

THE FIRST EVENT IS THIS SATURDAY AND SUNDAY AS THE 21ST ANNUAL AMATEUR GOLF TOURNAMENT TEES OFF AT GREEN VALLEY GOLF COURSE.

THEN THE FOLLOWING FRIDAY AND SATURDAY THE DAKOTA-THURSTON COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS HOSTS THE CRASH ROCKABILLY CAR & BIKE SHOW.

ALSO ON JULY 17TH, SUN VALLEY GOLF COURSE HOSTS A FOOTGOLF TOURNEY.

A WHOLE HOST OF EVENTS TAKE PLACE IN AUGUST STARTING WITH THE 12TH ANNUAL BARSTOOL OPEN MINI GOLF PUBCRAWL.

YOU MAY PRE-REGISTER AT ANY OF THE 18 PARTICIPATING 4TH STREET BARS.

EVENTS CONCLUDE OCTOBER 2ND AND 3RD WITH THE 18TH ANNUAL KINGDOM OF RIVERSSANCE RENAISSANCE GATHERING IN RIVERSIDE PARK.

JULY 10/11TH SAT/SUN 21st RIVERCADE GREEN VALLEY AMATEUR GOLF TOURNEY CALL 252-2025 FOR DETAILS

JULY 16/17TH FRI/SAT RIVERCADE SCENE OF THE CRASH ROCKABILLY CAR & BIKE SHOW @DAKOTA THURSTON COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS .

VISIT SCENE WEB FOR DETAILS.

JULY 17TH SAT RIVERCADE SUN VALLEY FOOTGOLF TOURNEY 3:00 CALL 258-9770 FOR DETAILS

AUG 6TH FRI RIVERCADE DOWNTOWN LIVE MUSIC NIGHT AT SC MUSEUM 6:00 Phyl Claeys opens for

INDIGENOUS

AUG 7TH SAT RIVERCADE BUDWEISER 12TH BARSTOOL OPEN MINI GOLF PUBCRAWL. PREREGISTER @ ANY OF THE 18 4TH STREET BARS STARTING JULY 1ST Team of 4 $50.00.

Check in starts at 11 @ SoHo’s

AUG 12TH THURS RIVERCADE OPEN MIC NIGHT AT THE VANGARDE ARTS 416 PIERCE ST STARTING @ 7:00

AUG 13/14TH FRI/SAT RIVERCADE RUSHWORKS LANES SUMMER SWING BOWLING TOURNEY. CALL 252-4545

AUG 14TH RIVERCADE SMILE CONTEST CENTER COURT SOUTHERN HILLS MALL. AGES4-6,7-9,10-12..2:00

AUG 15TH SUN RIVERCADE ANDY LANGIN MEMORIAL SKATEBOARD CONTEST AT COOK PARK SKATEPARK BEGINNERS, INTERMEDIATS & ADVANCED 1-4 PM CALL 898-0601 FOR DETAILS

AUG 18TH WED PEPSI RIVERCADE DOWNTOWN PARADE. 3RD & COURT TO PIERCE, TO 1ST 6:30



AUG 19TH THURS RIVERCADE OPEN MIC NIGHT @ VANGARDE ARTS 416 PIERCE STARTING @ 7;00

AUG 21ST SAT RIVERCADE VOLLEYBALL TOUTNEY @ JIM’S LOUNGE 3405 STONE AVE.

CALL 274-7200 FOR DETAILS

AUG 21ST SAT 24TH ANNUAL RIVERCADE YOUTH FISHING DERBY & THE RON MCKINLEY RIVERCITY ANGLERS CASTING CONTEST @ BACON CREEK PARK 9:00. YOU MUST PREREGISTER

AGES 4-12 FOR $5.00 @ Bacon Creek General Sore

AUG 25-29TH WED-SUN RIVERCADE FAMILY FUN CARNIVAL SHOWS COME TO TOWN @ LONG LINES REC CENTER LOT AT 1ST & PIERCE. WEDNESDAY DISCOUNT TICKET NIGHT

AUG 28th SAT RIVERCADE COMEDY COMPETITION 8:00 @ VANCARDE ARTS 416 PIERCE

SEPT 22ND WED RIVERCADE AUCTION LOCATION TBA

OCT 2/3 SAT/SUN 18TH KINGDOM OF RIVERSSANCE RENAISSANCE GATHERING RIVERSIDE PARK. ADVANCE DISCOUNT TICKETS AT HYVEE STORES SEPTEMBER