MERCYONE EMPLOYEES REQUIRED TO BE VACCINATED FOR COVID BY SEPTEMBER

EMPLOYEES AT SIOUX CITY’S MERCYONE HOSPITAL AND FOUR OTHER CATHOLIC HOSPITALS IN IOWA MUST GET THE COVID VACCINE BY THIS FALL.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

THE NEW IOWA LAW THAT HAS BANNED “VACCINE PASSPORTS” PREVENTS IOWA GOVERNMENTS FROM ISSUING I-D CARDS SHOWING A PERSON’S VACCINATION HISTORY.

IT DOES NOT FORBID HOSPITALS AND OTHER IOWA BUSINESSES FROM MANDATING THAT EMPLOYEES GET A COVID-19 SHOT.

