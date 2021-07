MELISSA STOCKWELL TO KEYNOTE CHAMBER DINNER EVENT

THE 35TH ANNUAL SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE’S ANNUAL DINNER RETURNS TO THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER THIS SEPTEMBER 30TH.

CHAMBER BOARD CHAIRMAN JOE KRUSE SAYS THIS YEAR’S THEME WILL HONOR OUR MILITARY AND COMMEMORATE THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE TRAGEDY OF 9/11.

THIS YEAR’S KEYNOTE SPEAKER IS MELISSA STOCKWELL, AN IRAQI WAR VETERAN AND CHAMPION PARA-OLYMPIC TRIATHLETE:

STOCKWELL1 OC………BRONZE STAR. :18

FOLLOWING HER MILITARY SERVICE, STOCKWELL TURNED HER ATTENTION TO COMPETITIVE ATHLETICS AND BECAME THE FIRST IRAQI WAR VETERAN TO QUALIFY FOR THE PARALYMPICS:

STOCKWELL2 OC……..CLOSING CEREMONIES. :24

SHE TRANSITIONED TO THE SPORT OF PARATRIATHLON AND IS NOW A THREE-TIME WORLD CHAMPION, HAVING BEEN NAMED FEMALE PARATRIATHLETE OF THE YEAR FOR TWO CONSECUTIVE YEARS AND HAS ALSO TWICE BEEN NOMINATED FOR AN ESPY AWARD.

CHAMBER PRESIDENT CHRIS MCGOWAN SAYS CREW MEMBERS OF THE U.S.S. SIOUX CITY WILL ALSO BE HONORED AT THE DINNER:

STOCKWELL3 OC……… FRANK THORPE. :20

THE NATIONAL ANTHEM WILL BE PERFORMED BY NAVY PETTY OFFICER FIRST CLASS (RETIRED) GENERALD WILSON OF ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI.

WILSON HAS PERFORMED AT THE WORLD SERIES, NFL CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES AND NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP EVENTS.

THE CHAMBER WILL ALSO PRESENT THEIR ANNUAL W. EDWARDS DEMING BUSINESS LEADERSHIP AND ENTREPRENEURIAL EXCELLENCE AWARD AND RECOGNIZE THE 2020 AMBASSADOR OF THE YEAR

THOSE WISHING TO ATTEND MAY REGISTER AT SIOUXLANDCHAMBER.COM.