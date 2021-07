HOW MUCH MARIJUANA CAN YOU HAUL IN A VAN?

TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL SEIZED 262 POUNDS OF MARIJUANA DURING A TRAFFIC STOP ON INTERSTATE 80 IN DAWSON COUNTY WEDNESDAY MORNING.

A TROOPER PULLED OVER THE VAN BECAUSE IT WAS DRIVING ON THE SHOULDER OF I-80 NEAR LEXINGTON.

A PATROL K-9 OFFICER THEN DETECTED THE ODOR OF MARIJUANA INSIDE THE VEHICLE.

THE 262 POUNDS OF POT WERE IN LARGE BOXES IN THE CARGO AREA OF THE VAN.

THE DRIVER, 24-YEAR-OLD DAVID HERNANDEZ FUENTES OF CERES, CALIFORNIA, WAS ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DELIVER AND NO DRUG TAX STAMP.

HE WAS LODGED IN THE DAWSON COUNTY JAIL.