BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC SCHOOLS HAVE RELEASED THE RESULTS OF THEIR ANNUAL AUCTION TO RAISE FUNDS FOR THE SCHOOL DISTRICT.

THE “TAILGATE FOR HEELAN,” AUCTION HELD JUNE 9TH RAISED OVER $336,000.

IT WAS A FIRST TIME THE HEELAN AUCTION HAS BEEN HELD IN THE NEW HIGH SCHOOL AND ATTRACTED OVER 400 GUESTS.

A “CRUSADER OF THE YEAR” AWARD WAS PRESENTED TO 1951 HEELAN GRAD LARRY WALSH AND THE “DISTINGUISHED VOLUNTEER” AWARD WENT TO SID AND LINDA SHOEMAKER FROM THE CLASS OF 1981.