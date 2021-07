AUTHORITIES RELEASE DETAILS OF ALGONA MURDER-SUICIDE

AUTHORITIES HAVE RELEASED MORE INFORMATION ABOUT A FATHER AND HIS TWO SONS FOUND DEAD IN THEIR ALGONA, IOWA HOME.

ALGONA POLICE SAY THE INCIDENT IS AN APPARENT DOUBLE-MURDER SUICIDE THAT HAS LEFT TWO YOUNG BOYS DEAD.

OFFICERS WERE CALLED TO A HOME MONDAY NIGHT WHERE THEY FOUND THE BODIES OF SIX-YEAR-OLD LOGAN AND THREE-YEAR-OLD SETH PHELON, ALONG WITH THEIR THIRTY-TWO-YEAR-OLD FATHER CHRISTOPHER PHELON.

AUTOPSIES DETERMINED THE BOYS HAD BEEN SHOT TO DEATH AND THEIR FATHER HAD COMMITTED SUICIDE.

THE IOWA DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION IS CONTINUING THEIR INVESTIGATION OF THE CASE.