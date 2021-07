ALZHEIMER WINE & CHOCOLATE FUNDRAISER RETURNS IN AUGUST

TICKETS ARE NOW AVAILABLE FOR THE ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION WINE & CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL.

THE TWO DAY FUNDRAISER EVENT WILL BE HELD AT THE LE MARS CONVENTION CENTER ON AUGUST 5TH AND THE SIOUX CITY EVENT WILL BE AT THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY MARRIOTT RIVERFRONT.ON AUGUST 6TH.

WINEMAKERS FROM ACROSS THE UNITED STATES PARTICIPATE WITH CHEFS TO PAIR AWARD-WINNING WINES WITH EACH NIGHT’S COURSES AND OF COURSE CHOCOLATES.

BOTH EVENTS INCLUDE SILENT AND LIVE AUCTION ITEMS.

MORE THAN 6 MILLION AMERICANS ARE LIVING WITH ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE, INCLUDING MORE THAN 66,000 PEOPLE IN IOWA AND 73,000 CAREGIVERS.

TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE AT WCSIOUXCITY.GIVESMART.COM AND LEMARSWC.GIVESMART.COM.