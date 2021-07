TRI-STATE BLOOD SUPPLY FACES CRITICAL SHORTAGE

IOWA’S BLOOD SUPPLY IS LACKING FOR AN UNUSUAL REASON THAT MANY BUSINESSES ARE FACING…..A LACK OF QUALIFIED JOB APPLICANTS.

LIFESERVE BLOOD CENTER SPOKESWOMAN DANIELLE WEST SAYS THE NON-PROFIT BLOOD SUPPLIER IS FACING AN UNPRECEDENTED STAFF SHORTAGE:

WEST SAYS ALL BLOOD TYPES ARE URGENTLY NEEDED IN IOWA.

THERE ARE A VARIETY OF POSITIONS OPEN AT THE BLOOD CENTERS, INCLUDING HERE IN SIOUX CITY:

LIFESERVE IS THE ONLY PROVIDER OF BLOOD AND BLOOD PRODUCTS TO MORE THAN 120 HOSPITALS IN IOWA, NEBRASKA, AND SOUTH DAKOTA.

CALL 800-287-4903 OR VISIT WWW.LIFESERVEBLOODCENTER.ORG TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.