MUSEUM’S BILL DIAMOND CAR SHOW RETURNS TO THE RIVERFRONT

A WIDE VARIETY OF ANTIQUE AND CLASSIC MOTOR VEHICLES WILL BE ON DISPLAY THIS SUNDAY AFTERNOON ON THE CITY’S RIVERFRONT.

STEVE HANSEN, DIRECTOR OF THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM, SAYS IT’S TIME ONCE AGAIN FOR THE MUSEUM AND HISTORICAL ASSOCIATION’S ANNUAL ANTIQUE & CLASSIC CAR SHOW:

CARSHOW1 OC….11 TO 3 :08

THE EVENT IS LOCATED ON THE GROUNDS OF THE SERGEANT FLOYD RIVER MUSEUM & WELCOME CENTER ON LARSEN PARK ROAD, JUST OFF OF THE I-29/HAMILTON EXIT.

THERE’S NO ENTRY FEE TO SHOW YOUR CAR, AND HANSEN IS EXPECTING A NUMBER OF ENTRIES:

CARSHOW2 OC……….A FUN TIME. :13

THE EVENT IS FREE TO ATTEND AND FOOD AND DRINK WILL BE AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE:

CARSHOW3 OC……….PLENTY OF SHADE. :15

MUSIC WILL BE PROVIDED BY COREY J OF CLASSIC ROCK 99.5.

THE EVENT RUNS FROM 11AM-3PM ON SUNDAY.