BADGEROW BLDG PROJECT AWARDED HISTORIC TAX CREDITS

THE BADGEROW BUILDING IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN AWARDED OVER $5.6 MILLION DOLLARS IN HISTORIC TAX CREDITS.

CITY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR MARTY DOUGHERTY SAYS THE HISTORIC 12 STORY STRUCTURE IS BEING DEVELOPED INTO RESIDENTIAL UNITS WITH RETAIL SPACE AND A HEALTH CLUB BY OMAHA BASED CLARITY DEVELOPMENT:

THE EFFORT TO RESTORE THE BADGEROW BUILDING HAS GONE ON FOR SEVERAL YEARS, AND DOUGHERTY SAYS THE TAX CREDIT AWARD WILL HELP FINALIZE THE PROJECT:

THE AWARD IS PART OF $20-AND-A HALF MILLION DOLLARS AWARDED BY THE STATE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY TO TRANSFORM 12 HISTORIC BUILDINGS IN IOWA INTO NEW SPACES WHILE MAINTAINING THEIR CHARACTER.

THE AWARDS WERE MADE THROUGH THE HISTORIC PRESERVATION TAX CREDIT PROGRAM.

THE I-E-D-A RECEIVED 21 APPLICATIONS REQUESTING $43.3 MILLION IN TAX CREDITS.