AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE SW IOWA DEATH AS SUSPICIOUS

THE IOWA DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION HAS IDENTIFIED THE MAN WHOSE BODY WAS FOUND JULY 1ST ALONG A ROADSIDE IN RURAL ADAIR COUNTY.

58-YEAR OLD TIMOTHY FECHTER HAD BEEN MISSING SINCE JUNE 20TH.

ADAIR COUNTY DEPUTIES FOUND FECHTER’S BODY JUST OFF OF 320TH STREET, NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF YORK AVENUE.

AUTHORITIES ARE CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE FECHTER’S DEATH AS SUSPICIOUS.

THE EXACT CAUSE AND MANNER OF HIS DEATH ARE PENDING FURTHER EXAMINATION BY THE STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION SURROUNDING THE DEATH OF TIMOTHY FECHTER IS ASKED TO CALL THE ADAIR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AT 641-743-2148.