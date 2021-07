THREE PEOPLE FOUND DEAD IN ALGONA HOME

AUTHORITIES IN NORTHWEST IOWA ARE INVESTIGATING THE DEATHS OF THREE PEOPLE IN ALGONA.

POLICE RECEIVED A 9-1-1 CALL MONDAY NIGHT REPORTING A HOMICIDE ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF ALGONA.

OFFICERS FOUND THE BODIES OF THREE PEOPLE INSIDE A HOME.

INVESTIGATORS HAVE NOT SAID HOW THEY DIED.

THE IOWA STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER’S OFFICE IS DOING AUTOPSIES.

NO NAMES HAVE BEEN RELEASED.

ALGONA POLICE SAY THERE IS NO THREAT TO THE PUBLIC RELATED TO THIS CASE.