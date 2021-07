SC SCHOOL DISTRICT SEEKS COMMITTEE VOLUNTEERS

THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT IS SEEKING VOLUNTEERS TO JOIN TWO ADVISORY COMMITTEES.

THE EDUCATIONAL EQUITY COMMITTEE SUPPORTS AND ADVISES THE DISTRICT ON THE DEVELOPMENT OF POLICIES, PROGRAMS, RESOURCES, AND METHODS THAT INCREASE MAXIMUM ACHIEVEMENT FOR ALL STUDENTS IN A MULTI-CULTURAL, GENDER-FAIR ENVIRONMENT.

THE SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT COMMITTEE INVOLVES IDENTIFYING AND RECOMMENDING SOLUTIONS TO PROBLEMS FACING THE SCHOOL SYSTEM.

INDIVIDUALS INTERESTED IN JOINING EITHER COMMITTEE SHOULD APPLY BY NOON ON MONDAY, JULY 26TH ON THE DISTRICT’S WEBSITE AT SIOUXCITYSCHOOLS.ORG.