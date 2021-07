OLD HIGHWAY 141 BRIDGE CLOSES FOR REPAIRS

THE CITY OF SIOUX CITYIS CLOSING THE OLD HIGHWAY 141 BRIDGE THIS MORNING TO START A REPAIR PROJECT.

THE REPAIRS INCLUDE THE SPALLING ON ENDS OF BEAMS, COMPRESSION SEALS, APPROACH PAVEMENT, ERODED BEAMS, AND PAINT ABUTMENT BEARINGS.

THE PROJECT WILL TAKE AROUND THREE WEEKS TO COMPLETE.

A DETOUR USING WHISPERING CREEK DRIVE AND GLEN ELLEN ROAD WILL BE POSTED.