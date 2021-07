METRO I-29 RAMP CLOSURES BEGIN WEDNESDAY

A PAVEMENT MARKING PROJECT ON INTERSTATE 29 IN SIOUX CITY WILL REQUIRE OVERNIGHT RAMP CLOSURES FROM 9 P.M. TO 6 A.M. WEDNESDAY, JULY 7TH, AND THURSDAY, JULY 8TH.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION SAYS EACH RAMP CLOSURE WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY TWO HOURS AND WILL BE STAGGERED.

THE WEDNESDAY CLOSURES WILL OCCUR ON NORTHBOUND I-29 AT THE EXIT RAMP TO WESLEY PARKWAY, THE EXIT RAMP TO HAMILTON BOULEVARD AND THE ENTRANCE RAMP FROM HAMILTON BOULEVARD.

THURSDAY’S RAMP CLOSURES WILL OCCUR ON SOUTHBOUND I-29 AT THE EXIT RAMP TO VIRGINIA STREET AND THE SOUTHBOUND FRONTAGE ROAD BETWEEN PIERCE STREET AND VIRGINIA STREET.