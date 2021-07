L-E-C BOARD GETS GOOD NEWS ON PROJECT FUNDING

BOARD MEMBERS OVERSEEING THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE NEW WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER GOT SOME GOOD NEWS INVOLVING THE FUNDING OF THE PROJECT.

SHANE ALBRECHT OF THE BAKER GROUP OVERSEEING THE CONSTRUCTION SAYS STATE AUDITOR ROB SAND HAS ISSUED A FAVORABLE OPINION ON THE COUNTY USING $15 MILLION DOLLARS OF PANDEMIC RELIEF FUNDING TO HELP PAY COSTS:

ALBRECHT SAYS THEY HAVE ALSO APPLIED FOR A PART OF $150 MILLION IN PANDEMIC RELIEF MONEY THE STATE OF IOWA HAS FOR QUALIFIED USES:

TWO ALTERNATE BIDS WERE ALSO APPROVED BY THE BOARD INVOLVING THE L-E-C CONSTRUCTION:

THERE ARE TWO OTHER ALTERNATE BIDS THAT THE BOARD WILL CONSIDER AS THE ACTUAL CONSTRUCTION START NEARS.