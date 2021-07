COVID CLINIC SET FOR MLK CENTER THURSDAY

IF YOU WANT TO GET A VACCINATION TO PROTECT AGAINST COVID-19, A CLINIC WILL BE HELD IN SIOUX CITY THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WILL HOST A PUBLIC COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINIC JULY 8TH FROM 3-5 PM IN THE LOBBY OF THE MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. GROUND TRANSPORTATION CENTER LOCATED AT 509 NEBRASKA STREET.

A SINGLE DOSE OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON VACCINE WILL BE ADMINISTERED TO IOWA RESIDENTS AGES 18 AND OLDER.

INDIVIDUALS WILL BE ABLE TO REGISTER ON SITE, NO PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED.

IT’S AN EFFORT TO INCREASE THE VACCINATION RATE THAT IS CURRENTLY AT 39% IN WOODBURY COUNTY.