CITY POLICE REPORT FEWER FIREWORKS RELATED ISSUES THIS YEAR

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THERE WERE FEWER FIREWORKS RELATED CALLS THEY WERE ASKED TO RESPOND TO THIS HOLIDAY SEASON COMPARED TO RECENT YEARS.

SGT JEREMY MCCLURE SAYS THERE WERE FEWER THAN 20 CITATIONS WRITTEN:

FWCITE1 OC………RESPOND TO THAT. ;18

OTHER CITATIONS INVOLVED DISCHARGING FIREWORKS AFTER LEGAL HOURS OR ON PUBLIC PROPERTY INCLUDING CITY STREETS.

OVERALL THOUGH, COMPLAINT NUMBERS WERE DOWN:

FWCITE2 OC………THIS YEAR. :14

MCCLURE SAYS POLICE WILL CONTINUE TO RESPOND TO FIREWORKS COMPLAINTS AS THE LEGAL TIME TO USE THEM IS OVER:

FWCITE3 OC………$500 FINE. :13

MCCLURE SAYS PEOPLE WERE OVERALL RESPECTFUL OF THEIR NEIGHBORS DURING THE HOLIDAY.

MANY ATTENDED PUBLIC FIREWORKS DISPLAYS SUCH AS AT SATURDAY IN THE PARK AND THE EXPLORERS BASEBALL GAMES AMONG OTHER PLACES.