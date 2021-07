FORMER MUSKETEERS GOALIE DIES IN ACCIDENT

FORMER SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS AND NHL GOALIE MATISS KIVLENIEKS HAS DIED IN AN ACCIDENT IN MICHIGAN.

HIS NHL TEAM, THE COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS, ANNOUNCED THAT THE 24-YEAR-OLD GOALTENDER DIED SUNDAY NIGHT AFTER SLIPPING AND STRIKING HIS HEAD ON CONCRETE.

THE RIGA, LATVIA NATIVE DIED A SHORT TIME LATER FROM HIS APPARENT HEAD INJURY.

POLICE IN NOVI, MICHIGAN SAY THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED AT A PRIVATE HOME.

A FIREWORKS MORTAR LAUNCHER TILTED AND STARTED TO FIRE TOWARD KIVLENIEKS AND OTHERS WHO WERE IN A HOT TUB AT THE HOME.

HE AND SEVERAL OTHER PEOPLE FLED THE HOT TUB BUT HE SLIPPED AND HIT HIS HEAD ON CONCRETE,

THE BLUE JACKETS SIGNED KIVLENIEKS AFTER HE LED THE SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS TO THE CLARK CUP FINALS IN 2017,

HE COMPILED A 36-7-2 RECORD IN NET IN THE 2016-17 SEASON WITH A SPARKLING 1.85 GOALS AGAINST AVERAGE AND A .933 SAVE PERCENTAGE, THE GREATEST SEASON BY A SIOUX CITY GOALIE IN THE MODERN ERA OF THE UNITED STATES HOCKEY LEAGUE.

Photo by Upper Deck