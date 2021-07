DROWNING REPORTED NEAR YANKTON (UPDATE)

SOUTH DAKOTA AUTHORITIES RECOVERED THE BODY OF A MADISON,NEBRASKA TEENAGER FROM LAKE YANKTON BELOW GAVINS POINT DAM, AT ABOUT 8:30 SUNDAY NIGHT.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE 16-YEAR-OLD MALE VICTIM WAS TRYING TO FLOAT ACROSS THE LAKE ON AN INFLATABLE FLOTATION DEVICE.

WITNESSES REPORTED THAT THE BOY TRIED TO STAND UP ON THE FLOATATION DEVICE, LOST HIS BALANCE,AND FELL OFF SHORTLY AFTER 3 P.M.

THE BOY WAS NOT WEARING A LIFE JACKET AND DID NOT RESURFACE.

DIVE TEAMS FROM YANKTON, MITCHELL AND SIOUX FALLS WERE INVOLVED IN THE SEARCH TO LOCATE THE TEENAGER.

THE NAME OF THE VICTIM HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.

Jerry Oster WNAX