THE BODY OF A TEEN AGE MALE DROWNING VICTIM WAS RECOVERED FROM LAKE YANKTON, BELOW GAVINS POINT DAM, ABOUT 8:35 SUNDAY NIGHT, FOLLOWING SEVERAL HOURS OF SEARCHING.

THE CALL FOR HELP CAME IN ABOUT 3:30 SUNDAY AFTERNOON.

DIVE TEAMS FROM YANKTON, MITCHELL AND SIOUX FALLS SOUTH DAKOTA WERE INVOLVED IN THE SEARCH TO LOCATE THE VICTIM.

THE NAME OF THE VICTIM HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.

Jerry Oster WNAX