TWO SHOT IN EARLY MORNING INCIDENT ON SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE

TWO PEOPLE WERE SHOT EARLY SUNDAY MORNING IN AN INCIDENT ON SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE.

POLICE WERE CALLED TO MERCYONE WHEN THE TWO VICTIMS SHOWED UP AT THE HOSPITAL AROUND 3:30 A.M. SUFFERING FROM GUNSHOT WOUNDS.

POLICE WERE THEN DISPATCHED TO THE ESQUIRE CLUB AT 414 WEST 7TH STREET FOR A SHOTS FIRED CALL.

OFFICERS FOUND EVIDENCE THAT A SHOOTING HAD OCCURRED THERE.

NO SUSPECTS HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED AND THE NAMES OF THE VICTIMS HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.

POLICE ARE ASKING ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THE CRIME TO CALL THE CRIMESTOPPERS HOTLINE AT 258-TIPS (8477).