TWO DEAD IN THREE MOTORCYCLE CRASH IN BUENA VISTA COUNTY

TWO STORM LAKE RESIDENTS HAVE DIED AND ONE OTHER WAS INJURED IN A CRASH INVOLVING THREE MOTORCYCLES FRIDAY NIGHT IN BUENA VISTA COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS ALL THREE CYCLES WERE WESTBOUND ON COUNTY ROAD C-65 WHEN THE LEAD BIKE SLOWED AND TRIED TO MAKE A U-TURN.

THE SECOND MOTORCYCLE STRUCK THE LEFT SIDE OF THE LEAD ONE AND THEN THE THIRD CYCLE RAN INTO THE SECOND ONE.

THE DRIVERS OF THE LAST TWO MOTORCYCLES, 28-YEAR-OLD PHYA SOE AUNG AND 30-YEAR-OLD MARTIN DE JESUS CRUZ DIED AT THE SCENE OF THE ACCIDENT.

THE FIRST DRIVER, 39-YEAR-OLD LUIS ANGEL GARCIA CONTRERAS, WAS TAKEN TO BUENA VISTA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER WITH INJURIES.

THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 9:40 P.M.