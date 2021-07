THE SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL HAS IDENTIFIED THE MAN WHO DIED EARLY FRIDAY MORNING IN A ONE-CAR CRASH EAST OF SPINK TOWNSHIP IN UNION COUNTY.

20-YEAR-OLD KEION JOHNSON OF ALCESTER DIED WHEN HIS CAR CROSSED FROM THE WESTBOUND TO THE EASTBOUND LANE ON STATE HIGHWAY 48 AROUND 4 A.M. WENT INTO THE DITCH AND ROLLED.

JOHNSON WAS NOT WEARING A SEAT BELT AND WAS THROWN FROM THE VEHICLE.

HE WAS THE ONLY PERSON IN THE CAR AND WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.