SUSPECT WANTED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER CAUGHT NEAR DAKOTA CITY

A SIOUX CITY MAN WANTED ON AN ATTEMPTED MURDER CHARGE HAS BEEN TAKEN INTO CUSTODY.

THE U.S. MARSHAL’S SERVICE FUGITIVE TASK FORCE APPREHENDED COREY D. SMITH IN A VEHICLE NEAR DAKOTA CITY, NEBRASKA AROUND 4:30 P.M. FRIDAY.

SMITH IS THE SUSPECT IN A JUNE 5TH SHOOTING AT THE HEARTHSTONE APARTMENTS IN THE 2300 BLOCK OF WEST 19TH STREET.

THE ADULT MALE VICTIM SUFFERED MULTIPLE GUNSHOT WOUNDS TO THE LOWER PART OF HIS BODY.