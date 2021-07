THE SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SAYS IT WILL STOP RELEASING DAILY COVID-19 INFORMATION ON ITS DASHBOARD AS OF MONDAY, JULY 5TH.

THE AGENCY POSTED NOTICE ON ITS WEBSITE FRIDAY THAT IT WOULD UPDATE INFORMATION ONCE A WEEK ON WEDNESDAYS BY NOON OF THAT DAY, INCLUDING CASES REPORTED BY 1 P.M. TUESDAY EACH WEEK.

THERE WERE 167 ACTIVE COVID CASES IN SOUTH DAKOTA FRIDAY WITH 25 PEOPLE HOSPITALIZED.

UNION COUNTY REPORTED JUST ONE ACTIVE CASE.