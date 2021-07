SATURDAY IN THE PARK IS READY TO ROCK

GRANDVIEW PARK WILL BE FILLED WITH FREE MUSIC THE NEXT TWO DAYS AS THE ANNUAL SATURDAY IN THE PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL GETS UNDERWAY THIS EVENING.

PROMOTER DAVE BERNSTEIN SAYS PARKING IS LIMITED AROUND THE PARK, SO THE CITY WILL BE RUNNING SHUTTLE BUSES FROM THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER TO GRANDVIEW PARK:

DAVE4 OC……….NOT THE CITY’S POLICY. ;20

THE BUSES WILL RUN BEGINNING AROUND 4PM TODAY AND 1PM SATURDAY.

FRIDAY’S SHOW BEGINS AT 5 P.M. WITH THE NATIONAL ANTHEM:

DAVE5 OC…….FRIDAY NIGHT. :14

SATURDAY’S SHOW BEGINS AT 2 P.M. WITH THE SINGING OF THE NATIONAL ANTHEM:

DAVE6 OC……..OF COMMERCE. ;25

THE ABE STAGE WILL ALSO BE ROCKING WITH A VARIETY OF ACTS GEARED TOWARDS YOUNGER CONCERT ATTENDEES.

FRIDAY

Richie Daggers

Face to Face (Headliner)

Heatbox

Elektric Animals

Dane Louis

SATURDAY

Kill OG

Waka Flocka Flame (Headliner)

Yung Gravy

DAD

Psychedelic Sidekick

Glue

Mr. Bomb

Sioux City Conservatory Of Music