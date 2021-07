NOEM BLAMES PARTISAN POLITICS FOR NO MT. RUSHMORE FIREWORKS

THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HAS NOT BACKED DOWN FROM ITS ORDER CANCELING FIREWORKS AT MOUNT RUSHMORE DURING THE 4TH OF JULY WEEKEND.

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM FILED A LAWSUIT TO CHALLENGE THE DECISION BUT IT WAS DENIED BY A JUDGE.

NOEM TOLD FOX NEWS THAT THE DECISION ON HAVING FIREWORKS IS POLITICAL:

NOFW4 OC……….I’LL DO IT. :22

NOEM SAYS THE STATE DID EVERYTHING BY THE BOOK TO HOLD FIREWORKS AT RUSHMORE LAST YEAR:

NOFW5 OC…………CELEBRATION BACK. :14

THAT WAS THE FIRST FIREWORKS DISPLAY AT MT. RUSHMORE SINCE 2009

NOEM SUGGESTS DENYING FIREWORKS THIS YEAR IS PURELY PARTISAN POLITICS:

NOFW6 TO CELEBRATE. :19

THE NATIONAL PARK SERVICE DECLINED TO GRANT A PERMIT TO HOLD THE FIREWORKS THIS YEAR, CITING THE PANDEMIC, WILDFIRE RISKS, ENVIRONMENTAL FACTORS, AND A CONSTRUCTION PROJECT AT THE SITE AS REASONS THE DISPLAY WOULD NOT BE ALLOWED TO MOVE FORWARD.