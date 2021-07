THE STATE OF NEBRASKA WILL NO LONGER KEEP A ROLLING COUNT OF COVID-19 DATA ONLINE.

THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES ANNOUNCED THAT THE COVID-19 DASHBOARD IS NO LONGER AVAILABLE.

THE END OF THE DASHBOARD COINCIDES WITH GOVERNOR RICKETTS ENDING THE CORONAVIRUS STATE OF EMERGENCY ON WEDNESDAY.

THE TEST NEBRASKA PROGRAM WILL ALSO BE WRAPPED UP BY THE END OF THE MONTH.