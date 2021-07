FIRE CAUSE MINOR DAMAGE TO SIOUX CITY SCHOOL

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE RESPONDED TO A FIRE ALARM AT PERRY CREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ON COUNTRY CLUB BOULEVARD AT 9.M. FRIDAY.

AN ELECTRICAL PANEL WAS RADIATING HEAT AND FIREFIGHTERS CUT POWER TO THE ENTIRE BUILDING.

LIGHT SMOKE WAS IN THAT PART OF THE BUILDING.

NO MAJOR DAMAGE WAS REPORTED TO THE SCHOOL.

Photo courtesy CBS-14