ANOTHER COURT RULING AGAINST THE ETHANOL INDUSTRY

THE WASHINGTON D-C CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEALS HAS STRUCK DOWN THE E-P-A RULE GRANTING YEAR-ROUND USE OF E-15.

IOWA RENEWABLE FUELS ASSOCIATION EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR MONTE SHAW SAYS THIS RULING — IF IT STANDS UP — IS DEVASTATING FOR THE ETHANOL INDUSTRY.

SHAW1 OC…….HIGHER BLENDS. ;11

HE SAYS IT’S IRONIC THE E-15 COURT DECISION CAME ONE WEEK AFTER THE ETHANOL INDUSTRY LOST AT THE U-S SUPREME COURT OVER THE SMALL REFINERY WAIVER ISSUE.

SHAW2 OC…….LOSING SIDE OF BOTH” :06

SHAW SAYS THEY ARE CONSIDERING THEIR NEXT STEP.

SHAW3 OC…….AND FIX IT” :18

SHAW SAYS THERE IS NO SCIENTIFIC OR ENVIRONMENTALLY SOUND REASON TO ERECT ARBITRARY BARRIERS TO THE SALE OF E-15 IN THE SUMMER MONTHS.

RADIO IOWA