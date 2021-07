AUTHORITIES HAVE IDENTIFIED THE MAN WHO DIED SUNDAY NIGHT IN A ONE-VEHICLE CRASH EAST OF VOLIN, SOUTH DAKOTA IN YANKTON COUNTY.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS 60-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL KIEFFER OF VIBORG, SOUTH DAKOTA DIED WHEN HE WAS EJECTED FROM THE HUMMER H2 HE WAS DRIVING ON BLUFF ROAD NEAR 452ND AVENUE.

THE VEHICLE WENT OFF THE ROAD INTO A DITCH AND ROLLED.

KIEFFER WAS NOT WEARING A SEAT BELT AND WAS THROWN FROM THE VEHICLE.

HE WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.