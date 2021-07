TOTT SELECTED AS NEW CHIEF JUDGE OF IOWA’S 3RD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT JUDGE PATRICK TOTT OF SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHIEF JUDGE OF THE THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT TO SUCCEED CURRENT CHIEF JUDGE DUANE HOFFMEYER WHO WILL RETIRE AUGUST 5TH.

IOWA SUPREME COURT CHIEF JUSTICE SUSAN CHRISTENSEN APPOINTED JUDGE TOTT, WHO WILL BEGIN HIS NEW DUTIES ON AUGUST 6TH.

TOTT HAS SERVED HIS COMMUNITY AND THE STATE FOR MANY YEARS IN JUVENILE COURT, MAGISTRATE COURT, AND AS A DISTRICT COURT JUDGE.

HE ALSO SERVED AS A TRIBAL COURT JUDGE FOR THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA.

JUDGE TOTT WAS APPOINTED TO THE BENCH IN SEPTEMBER OF 2014.

HE GRADUATED MAGNA CUM LAUDE FROM CREIGHTON LAW SCHOOL IN 1991.

THE THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT IS COMPRISED OF 16 NORTHWEST IOWA COUNTIES.