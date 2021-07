STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTER ACTOR TO RETURN TO SIOUX CITY

ONE OF THE ACTORS FROM THE HIT STAR WARS DISNEY PLUS SERIES “THE MANDALORIAN” WILL MAKE AN APPEARANCE IN SIOUX CITY ON SATURDAY.

ACTOR DOMINIC PACE, WHO PLAYED GEKKO THE BOUNTY HUNTER IN SEASON ONE OF THE SHOW WILL BE SIGNING AUTOGRAPHS AND VISITING WITH FANS AT ACME COMICS.

IT’S A RETURN VISIT FOR PACE TO SIOUX CITY AND ACME:

GEKKO4 OC…….PEOPLE AS WE CAN. :29.

PACE IS ON HIS SECOND “SUPPORT SMALL BUSINESS” TOUR.

LAST HE DONATED OVER $25,000 TO COMIC BOOK STORES HE VISITED, LIKE ACME COMICS, TO HELP THEM THROUGH THE PANDEMIC:

GEKKO5 OC………CAN’T DO ENOUGH. :24

PACE SAYS IT’S AMAZING BEING PART OF THE STAR WARS UNIVERSE, AND HE IS GETTING A SPECIAL PERK LATER THIS YEAR:

GEKKO6 OC……..JANUARY. :13

HE CAN’T SAY OF COURSE IF WE WILL SEE MORE OF GEKKO IN UPCOMING STAR WARS PRODUCTIONS.

PACE WILL APPEAR AT ACME COMICS FROM 11 A.M. UNTIL 4 PM. SATURDAY.

THERE WILL ALSO BE MEMBERS OF THE AREA’S 501ST STORMTROOPERS IN COSTUME ALONG WITH MEMBERS OF THE REBEL LEGION AND MIDWEST DROID BUILDERS.

ACME COMICS IS LOCATED AT 1622 PIERCE STREET IN SIOUX CITY.