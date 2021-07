The 2021 Sioux City Mardi Gras Parade will take place on Thursday, July 1st beginning at 6:00 PM.

The Parade will start at the Tyson Events Center, making a left out of the parking lot onto Pierce Street.

Continuing on Pierce Street route will turn right on 3rd Street ending on Iowa Street.

Tens of thousands of beads will be thrown into the crowds that line the streets – get your spot early!