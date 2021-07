NOEM SAYS FEDERAL GOVT ISN’T DOING ITS JOB AT THE BORDER

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SAYS SHE DECIDED TO SEND NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS TO THE U.S. SOUTHERN BORDER BECAUSE THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAS FAILED TO DO ITS JOB.

NOEM, SPEAKING ON FOX NEWS, IS DEPLOYING AROUND 50 NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS TO ASSIST WITH IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT:

BORDER4 OC…….WITH EXCELLENCE. ;!7

NOEM SAYS SHE HAS HAD PLENTY OF VOLUNTEERS ASKING TO BE A PART OF THE MISSION:

BORDER5 OC…….THAT WE’RE PLANNING. :12

NOEM SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT MEMBERS WOULD HAVE ALSO GONE FOR 14 DAYS, BUT THE LENGTH OF THE MISSION WILL LAST BEYOND THAT:

BORDER6 OC……..SEND MY BEST. :19

THE DEPLOYMENT IS BEING PAID FOR BY A PRIVATE DONATION FROM THE WILLIS AND REBA JOHNSON FOUNDATION, A TENNESSEE-BASED NONPROFIT.