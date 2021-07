NEW TEEN IOWA DRIVERS LICENSE LAW TAKES EFFECT

A NEW IOWA LAW THAT TOOK EFFECT THURSDAY LETS THE PARENTS OF TEENAGERS CERTIFY THEY’VE TAUGHT THEIR CHILD TO DRIVE, SO THE TEEN CAN TAKE THE TESTS TO GET A DRIVER’S LICENSE.

HOMESCHOOLING PARENTS LIKE REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVE JOEL FRY OF OSCEOLA HAVE HAD THIS AUTHORITY FOR THE PAST DECADE AND THIS EXTENDS IT TO ALL IOWA PARENTS.

UNDER PREVIOUS LAW, TEENAGERS IN PUBLIC AND PRIVATE SCHOOLS HAD TO PASS A DRIVER’S ED CLASS IN THEIR SCHOOL OR A COMMERCIAL DRIVING SCHOOL OR COMPLETE THE D-O-T’S ONLINE COURSE BEFORE TAKING THE WRITTEN AND DRIVING TESTS FOR A DRIVER’S LICENSE.

ANY IOWA PARENT WITH A VALID DRIVER’S LICENSE CAN NOW CERTIFY THEY’VE COVERED THAT MATERIAL AND COMPLETED BEHIND-THE-WHEEL TRAINING WITH THEIR CHILD.