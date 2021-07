THE IOWA SUPREME COURT HAS OVERTURNED A LOWER COURT RULING AWARDING DAMAGES TO THE STATE WORKERS’ COMPENSATION COMMISSIONER FORMER GOVERNOR TERRY BRANSTAD TRIED TO FIRE.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS;

GODFREY OC……..SOQ :38

ROXANNE CONLIN, GODFREY’S ATTORNEY, SAYS THE RULING IS DISAPPOINTING.