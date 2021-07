FREE LIFE JACKETS AT FARMER’S MARKET ON SATURDAY

EMERGENCY PROFESSIONALS FROM SIOUX CITY’S UNITYPOINT HEALTH ST. LUKE’S WILL HAND OUT FREE LIFE JACKETS TO CHILDREN AND TEENS THIS SATURDAY AT THE SIOUX CITY FARMER’S MARKET.

THEY WILL ALSO BE EDUCATING FAMILIES ABOUT THE IMPORTANCE OF WATER SAFETY AND LIFE JACKET USE.

THE LIFE JACKETS WILL BE GIVEN AWAY FREE THANKS TO THE SUPPORT OF ST. LUKE’S CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK FROM 8AM – 1PM SATURDAY WHILE SUPPLIES LAST.

INDIVIDUALS MUST BE PRESENT TO HAVE THEIR LIFE JACKET PROPERLY FITTED.

SIOUX CITY’S FARMER’S MARKET IS LOCATED ACROSS FROM THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER ON PEARL STREET AND TRI-VIEW AVENUE.

FILE PHOTO