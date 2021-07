CHANGES IN IOWA’S GUN PERMIT LAW TAKE PLACE

IOWANS NO LONGER HAVE TO GET A PERMIT TO PURCHASE OR CARRY A HANDGUN AS OF JULY 1ST, BUT WILL STILL HAVE TO UNDERGO A BACKGROUND CHECK WHEN BUYING A HANDGUN FROM A FEDERALLY LICENSED GUN DEALER.

THE PRESIDENT OF THE IOWA SHERIFFS’ AND DEPUTIES’ ASSOCIATION, BLACK HAWK COUNTY SHERIFF TONY THOMPSON, SAYS HE’S CONCERNED SOME IOWANS WILL MISTAKE THE NEW LAW TO MEAN THAT EVERYONE IS ALLOWED TO CARRY A HANDGUN.

GUNLAW1 OC……..CARRY A WEAPON.” :18

THE NEW STATE LAW MAKES IT LEGAL FOR IOWANS TO CONDUCT PRIVATE GUN SALES WITHOUT PERMITS OR BACKGROUND CHECKS, BUT THEY COULD BE CHARGED WITH A FELONY IF THEY SELL A GUN TO SOMEONE THEY KNOW OR SHOULD KNOW IS PROHIBITED FROM HAVING A GUN.

THOMPSON SAYS HE HOPES IOWANS WILL CONTINUE TO APPLY FOR PERMITS THROUGH THEIR SHERIFF’S OFFICE EVEN THOUGH IT’S NOW OPTIONAL.

GUNLAW2 OC…….THEIR PERMITS.” ::11

PERMITS HELP EXPEDITE GUN SALES — SO BACKGROUND CHECKS AREN’T REQUIRED FOR EACH PURCHASE — AND THE IOWA PERMITS ALLOW LEGAL TRAVEL WITH A GUN IN SOME OTHER STATES.