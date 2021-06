VERMILLION PLANS OCTOBER SCHOOL BOND VOTE

VOTERS IN THE VERMILLION, SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL MAKE A DECISION ON A MAJOR BUILDING PLAN THIS FALL.

SUPERINTENDENT DAMON ALVEY SAYS THE SCHOOL BOARD HAS APPROVED A SPECIAL ELECTION FOR OCTOBER:

VERM4 OC…..A FEW YEARS :14

ALVEY SAYS THE PLAN WOULD MOVE THE ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS TO A NEW BUILDING IN BARSTOW PARK NEAR THE MIDDLE SCHOOL;

VERM5 OC….AT THE MIDDLE SCHOOL :21

HE SAYS THEY MODIFIED THE PLANS AFTER SEVERAL PUBLIC MEETINGS:

VERM6 OC…..ARTS PROGRAM :14

ALVEY SAYS THEY WILL HOLD MORE MEETINGS ON THE PLAN THROUGH THE SUMMER AND INTO THE FALL.

Jerry Oster WNAX