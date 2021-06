NORFOLK MAN SENTENCED TO LIFE IN HUNHOFF MURDER CASE

A NORFOLK, NEBRASKA MAN WILL SPEND THE REST OF HIS LIFE IN PRISON AFETR BEING CONVICTED IN THE 2018 KIDNAPPING AND MURDER OF A YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA WOMAN.

51-YEAR-OLD RAMON SIMPSON WAS SENTENCED WEDNESDAY IN FEDERAL COURT IN OMAHA FOR KIDNAPPING RESULTING IN DEATH AND CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT KIDNAPPING.

JUDGE BRIAN BUESCHER SENTENCED SIMPSON TO LIFE IMPRISONMENT ON EACH COUNT.

SIMPSON AND JOSEPH JAMES FORCED THEIR WAY INTO PHYLLIS HUNHOFF’S CAR AS SHE LEFT HER MOTHER’S HOME IN UTICA, SOUTH DAKOTA IN NOVEMBER OF 2018.

THEY FIRST TOOK HUNHOFF AND HER VEHICLE TO NORFOLK, NEBRASKA, WHERE SIMPSON EXITED THE VEHICLE WITH JAMES’S CELL PHONE AND DELETED COMMUNICATIONS AND LOCATION DATA FROM THE PHONE.

JAMES DROVE HUNHOFF IN HER VEHICLE TO THE SANTEE SIOUX INDIAN RESERVATION.

SHE DIED BY STRANGULATION AND STAB WOUNDS.

HE SET FIRE TO HER BODY AND VEHICLE TO CONCEAL THE MURDER AND KIDNAPPING. .

JAMES PLEADED GUILTY TO MURDER ON FEBRUARY 5TH OF 2020 AND WAS ALSO SENTENCED TO LIFE IMPRISONMENT.