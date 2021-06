IOWA STATE PATROL READIES FOR HOLIDAY TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT

THE JULY 4TH WEEKEND IS APPROACHING AND WHILE YOU ARE GETTING READY TO CELEBRATE, THE IOWA STATE PATROL HOPES YOU WILL BE DRIVING AND PARTYING SAFELY.

TROOPER KAREY YANEFF HAS A FEW SAFETY TIPS:

TROOPER YANEFF SAYS THE PATROL HAS HAD TO DEAL WITH AN INCREASING AMOUNT OF DRIVERS SPEEDING EXCESSIVELY IN RECENT MONTHS:

YANEFF SAYS THERE WILL DEFINITELY BE LAW ENFORCEMENT OUT FROM NOW THROUGH THE 4TH LOOKING FOR IMPAIRED DRIVERS:

AND YANEFF REMINDS EVERYONE TO STAY OFF YOUR CELLPHONE WHILE DRIVING AND DO NOT TEXT AND DRIVE.